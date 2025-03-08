Last Monday Donald Trump went from threats to the events confirming the entry into force of 25% tariffs to Mexico and Canada and 10% to China. It is true that 24 hours later he postponed the entry rates for Mexican and Canadian cars for a month. But this delay is a mere patch that does not prevent ensuring that the commercial war is here.

In fact, the three affected countries have already announced reprisals along the same lines. A struggle that will reach Europe, which remains in Trump’s focus, and that will be harmful to everyone, starting with the US. Not surprisingly, economists indicate that rates focus on the country to an IPC of 4% and quarterly decreases from GDP. Predictions that cannot be branded as alarmists, since tariffs will boost prices and limit trade potential for growth. Thus, for example, vehicles with the highest demand will cost Americans $ 11,500 more than average for rates. But, unfortunately, the impact of the commercial war is far from sticking to the US.

On the contrary, this struggle threatens to subtract almost three points from GDP to the EU, which could take the region to the recession. As for the world economy, the cut would be one third (1%), leaving the growth of global GDP below the barrier of the three points, a scenario that is considered for practical purposes, almost equivalent to the recession. The severe blow is evident that the world GDP will receive with this commercial war initiated by Trump. A negative impact that will also be accompanied by a pricing impulse, which will prevent central banks from undertaking the type cuts planned to stimulate the activity.