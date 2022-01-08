Due to the disease, the bone marrow where blood cells are produced is emptied and therefore no longer produces white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets

Genoa – An important research in which the Genoese Pediatric Institute Giannina Gaslini played a leading role: the prestigious international scientific journal talks about it New England Journal of Medicine publishing the results of the phase III RACE study, sponsored by EBMT, the European Society for Bone Marrow Transplant and Cell Therapies.

The study shows that in the treatment of severe aplastic anemia the addition of drug Eltrombopag to standard immunosuppressive treatment it is safe, increases rates and improves the quality of the response in patients with this rare, life-threatening disease.

One of the research coordinators and lead authors is Carlo Dufour, that Fr.olo Hemato-Onco-Transplantation and the Hematology Unit.

I study was conceived and conducted together with the two principal investigators: Antonio M. Risitano, director of the Hematology Unit e Hemopoietic transplant at the AORN Moscati di Avellino and professor of Hematology at the Federico II University of Naples, and Régis Peffault de Latour, professor and Director of the French referral center for aplastic anemia and EPN at the Saint-Louis hospital in Paris.

“With this result, Gaslini with the Hemato-Onco-Transplant Center is confirmed national and international leader in research and clinical activity on blood diseases and tumors of the pediatric age. We recall that every year over 400 new patients are welcomed with blood-oncological diseases, the majority of which come from other Regions or from abroad, attracted by the quality of care of the Genoese hospital, which allows success rates of 90% and more, in leukemia and lymphomas, and ever better treatment rates in solid tumors and in modern transplants from partially compatible donors ”comments the president and councilor for health of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti.

The Race study concerns a rare blood disorder (2/3 new patients per year per million inhabitants in the Western world), severe aplastic anemia, as a result of which the bone marrow, the production site of blood cells, it empties and therefore no longer produces white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets.

For the past 50 years EBMT, the European Society of Bone Marrow Transplant and Cell Therapies. has contributed greatly to identifying effective treatments for this pathology, which in the 1970s it was almost always lethal. It still remains a very serious disease that in younger age groups can be treated with a bone marrow transplant.

For patients for whom an adequate bone marrow donor is not found, or who are unable to withstand transplantation, another therapy called “Combined Immunosuppression” was available which consists of the use of two drugs, the anti-lymphocyte serum and cyclosporine A.

“The addition of a third drug to this combination, the Eltrombopag,a new molecule taken by mouth, significantly improved event-free survival, which is very important, indicating that the patient responded to treatment at 6 months, had no relapses and did not require further treatment for aplastic anemia including transplantation hematopoietic stem cells.

The study also demonstrated that the addition of Eltrombopag greatly improves the speed of response compared to the combination of antilymphocyte serum alone and cyclosporine A. This clinical trial methodology represents the highest achievable level of scientific evidence and gives great strength to the result of the research ”explains Carlo Dufour, director of the Hemato-Onco-Transplant Center and the Hematology Unit of the Gaslini Institute in Genoa.

Indeed Race, was a phase III study and evaluated 197 patients over the course of 8 years and involved 26 specialist centers of 6 European nations coming to an end despite the difficulties related to the pandemic. The study received an unconditional loan by Novartis, Pfizer and Alexion, and was sponsored by independent researchers (academic study, not sponsored by pharmaceutical companies).

“These data position this “Triple therapy” as the new standard of care for patients with AAS ineligible for transplantation, significantly expanding the range of therapeutic possibilities for subjects with aplasia it acquires not only in adolescence but also and above all in advanced age ”he concludes Carlo Dufour. “In addition, I am very proud to have shown that it is possible to conduct large, academic, investigator-initiated, randomized trials. in rare diseases in collaboration with many expert centers in Europe with a direct benefit for our patients “.

The publication of the New England Journal of Medicine as well as giving great international prominence to the research carried out, it could in fact speed up the registration of the drug Eltrombopag as a first-line therapy for aplasia which could therefore be offered to patients one day at a cost covered by the National Health Service.