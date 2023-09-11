Of Elena Meli

Cases of anaphylactic shock can be reduced by preventing food allergies in at-risk children. The prospects for “healing” with desensitization protocols

In Australia, the number of cases of anaphylactic shock due to food allergies has decreased thanks to the guidelines that gave indications for prevention in children at risk: they told it on The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology researchers from Australia’s Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, pointing out that having modified the old indication that allergenic foods should not be introduced between one and three years has “flattened” the curve of cases of serious allergic reactions and contributed to r

thereduce the number of food allergies. During the first months and years of life it is no longer required to give up the foods that most often cause allergies and therefore, for example, the egg can be given during weaning.

Risk of anaphylaxis: the symptoms This would reduce the number of allergies and also serious reactions, i.e. anaphylactic shock which is the greatest danger if you have a food allergy. Severe reaction usually begins with itching (often on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet), dry cough And peevish, swelling of the tongue and of lip or wheezing/wheezing; in full clinical manifestation there is the drop in blood pressure with dizziness, asthenia, confusion up to loss of consciousness, with possible vascular and/or cardiac complications (thrombosis, ischemia, arrhythmias) up to coma.

Timely administration of adrenaline blocks the progression of the reaction, which always requires medical intervention. L’adrenaline is a life-saving drug and for this reason those suffering from serious food allergies should always carry the “pen” with them for self-administration; it must be prescribed by the allergist, who must also explain its use.

«Healing» food allergies In addition to preventing the appearance of food allergies through the "normal" introduction of allergenic foods during weaning, it is good to know that then 80 percent of children allergic to proteins in milk or eggs can recover within three years; those allergic to more "resistant" proteins tend to remain so for longer but 90-95 percent of cases resolve within childhood. There dried fruit, peanuts and fish on the other hand, they are allergens that are more difficult to tolerate spontaneously, those who are allergic usually remain so for their entire life.

Immunotherapy However, it is also possible to “cure” food allergies, because in some cases you can undergo desensitization protocols: L’immunotherapy of food allergies It “teaches” the immune system to tolerate harmless foods and can therefore be a real cure. The effects remain even years after the end of therapy: some patients can achieve full tolerance, others can increase the dose they can ingest without having reactions. Immunotherapy, which in the clinic is mostly conducted orally by giving, for example, drops of milk diluted in water or gradually larger pieces of egg, is a treatment to be adapted to the individual case based on the level of tolerance: not it can be improvised and involves precise protocols lasting years.

There dose of allergen must be increased in hospital and doing it yourself is very dangerous because you can have anaphylactic shock. There are protocols for example for those allergic to milk, eggs, wheat or peanuts, for which there are also experimental drugs currently being examined by the European Medicines Agency; However, all oral desensitization procedures must be addressed together with allergists who are experts in food allergies, to avoid the risk of serious adverse reactions.