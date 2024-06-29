Severance is a science fiction series that focuses on developing a psychological thriller. It is one of the best current proposals because it materializes contemporary ideas that roam around our minds, which tolerates the crushing capitalist system that devours our personal life. The series is a fresh and dynamic installment that motivates us to think about important issues in our daily lives and shows us the fantastic and disturbing possibilities of our work facet.

Labor and capital are pressing issues in contemporary times, the latent threat of time and what it evokes, memory, are indispensable in our daily development and although we do not think about it enough, it is more important than it seems, Severance he elaborates on this patiently and somberly.

Severance It received 14 nominations at the Emmy Awards, ranging from best series to best performance. So you can definitely expect quite a bit from the title.

Severance: a series that makes you rethink capitalism and the fact that it is not your job

Severance: what is it about?

Severance It is a series that shows us a very particular work environment. Lumon is a company that has managed to perform a surgical separation in the minds of its employees. In this way, in some way, people now have two facets that will never meet, because the procedure is irremediable. I mean that: one part of you is the one that works and another is the one that exists outside the company. How convenient, right?

The protagonist is Mark, a man who lost his wife two years ago, enters Lumon for the promise of oblivion, however, the grief, far from advancing, remains even more present in the hours in which he is conscious. Just as the work part does not get into his personal life; Without work or leisure, his personal life revolves around pain and a suffocating routine.

One day, Petey, his best friend from the office, disappears and no one can give him details because of company policies. The bosses and their responses are a dead end and they exercise indescribable violence based on mere gestures. After that, Helley arrives as a replacement, but she will not stop asking questions in an attempt to leave the office and wake up the others. She does not resign herself and no one knows who she is outside the office.

Source: Apple TV

Source: Apple TV

Everything takes a turn when Petey, from the real world, comes to Mark and tells him that he managed to reverse the SeveranceHowever, this is only the beginning of the problem. Mark is unable to remember his best friend and even his other name, which he is known by at work.

From this point on, mystery and danger eat away at the characters in an overwhelming environment. We don’t know what could happen, who is behind it all, or what is “right” or “wrong.” We don’t have the chance to find out much because of the constant reset that the workers are subjected to.

Definitely, Severance It will make you rethink your stance on work and the identity you are in it.

The problems that Severance puts on the table

Although it is assumed that The employees voluntarily carry out the procedure, this becomes more complex when thinking about what drives them to make that “conscious and voluntary” decision; in the end, it is cutting themselves off.

And it is that, we always have the idea that while we work we can take a break from the problems at home to concentrate on other things, but there are times when nothing can take you away from the different pains that are suffered in the world, or so we thought, before the possibilities that it offers. Severance.

Several characters in the cast opt ​​for something radical: splitting up and taking a break from their lives while they work, But this cuts across several issues. What do you do that you don’t remember? What’s going on with your life at work? You’re practically another person who lives with others and is unable to recognize them outside the office. How does that keep you human? Is it really possible to part with a part of yourself that you don’t enjoy? And, more importantly, is it a good idea? Several considerations, would you be willing to do it? Saying goodbye to a time and space every day, isn’t that scary? Where are you and who are you?

Source: Apple TV

Source: Apple TV

Plus, there’s something even more chilling, Is it beneficial for employees and the company alike? Lumon data is completely protected, but employees don’t know much about their own lives within their facilities. We soon noticed the difficulties of this, because despite having absolute confidentiality, Lumon itself takes care of its details even for the forgetful employees.

Now, on the subject of disadvantages, how can you criticize if you don’t know what’s going on? When characters are inside the office, they are at the mercy of their bosses and surroundings. Lumon is a kind of underground office with multiple corridors, rooms and sections. How could they form a union in the middle of a physical, mental and ideological labyrinth? It’s complicated, it’s chilling, it’s clearly oppressive.

We recommend: This is the best sci-fi series and you will find it on Prime Video: Solos

Why watch Severance?

The violence of the Lumon system is quite sophisticated. Memory is one of humanity’s greatest weapons. Memory built regional identities and slowly forged nations that, when properly united, obeyed a single monarchical system that “evolved” into the different current systems.

Partly, the terror of Severance It stands on this and it should be noted, it has a really beautiful way of presenting itself. We know that time is linked to space, The series plays with this in particular and makes everything even more sinister.

The space tries to be clean and pleasant, but ends up being uncomfortable, as are the characters’ modes —both from the high command and from the basic cast—. all in Severance It seems in order, but the nuances let us know that nothing is right.

On the other hand, The critical thinking that seeks to awaken the idea of ​​time and memory reminds us of the importance of both in this reality that continues to be terrifying. Who are you according to place and time? What happens in tasks that in theory are not the most “real” self? Severance It will motivate you to (re)think the work and your self in it, in a somewhat claustrophobic way.

Source: Apple TV

Source: Apple TV

We recommend: Tales From The Loop is the science fiction series you didn’t know you had to see

Where can I watch Severance? How many chapters does she have?

Severance It’s a special production of Apple TV, so you can watch it on the platform, check it out here. The first season had nine episodes, each lasting around 50 minutes. Below is the list of episodes:

Good news about Hell

Half loop

In perpetuity

The “you” that you are

The grim barbarism of optics and design

Hide and seek

Challenging Jazz

What’s for dinner?

The “we” that we are

The second season of Severance It is not yet announced but was already revealed in the teaser for Apple TV deliveries that was shared in mid-June 2024. It is quite likely that we will see the series this year.

If you haven’t seen the first season, you can watch it without any problems and continue with the second season without any further problems.

Let us remember that the second season of Severance has been filming since 2022, however, the Hollywood strike delayed production.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news. Also, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.