An example: Taxing severance payments according to the fifth rule

If a single person previously had to pay an average tax rate of 17.3 percent on his taxable annual income of EUR 30,000, he would suddenly be upgraded to an average tax rate of 27.1 percent in the event of a severance payment after a long period of service of another EUR 30,000. This would result in an additional payment of 11,070 euros for income tax alone!

With the fifth rule, taxation is mitigated as follows: The severance payment is divided by five, so only 6,000 euros in severance payment are added to the 30,000 euros of normal taxable income. The additional income tax due on this EUR 6,000 is EUR 1,902. In order to tax the full EUR 30,000 settlement, these EUR 1,902 are multiplied by 5, resulting in an additional income tax burden of EUR 9,510. The mitigation regulation saves you at least 1,560 euros in taxes.

“The hardships of tax progression will be avoided,” says expert Dahley. However, if you are already at the top tax rate of 42 percent because of a very high income, you cannot benefit from the fifth rule.

Another way to save: the employer postpones the payment

The fifth rule can be particularly advantageous if – which is quite possible – the severance payment is not paid out until the following year. “Then other rules of the game apply, ie the tax rate for the new year and not that of the old year,” said Dahley.

So if you have lower earnings in the new year than before and thus a lower tax rate, you will have to pay correspondingly less tax on the severance payment. In general, it is therefore advisable to also think about the payment date when negotiating a severance payment. It should be noted, however, that the one-fifth rule is only granted if the “aggregation” of income and severance pay results in an unreasonably high tax burden.

Anyone who does not have the severance payment paid out until the following year, but then has no or only little further income, will not benefit from the advantages of the one-fifth rule! “It may be that the fifth rule is not granted because there is no particular hardship,” says Dahley. The severance payment will then be taxed normally. This could also happen if the severance payment is paid out in several installments. A split into a small and a larger part over two years does not rule out a fifth rule for the larger part of the severance payment.

That is what the employee can do: improve his pension

For employees over the age of 50 there is the possibility of topping up their pension by transferring the severance payment or just part of it to the personal account of the statutory pension insurance. This amount is then not even taxed!

This is especially worth considering if the employee is unlikely to get a new job and would like to claim an early retirement pension with discounts. With the payments from the severance payment, it is possible to receive unreduced pension payments later despite early retirement. “The amount of the contribution to be paid can be confirmed by the pension insurance company,” says Dahley, “and the employer can immediately transfer this communicated sum from the severance payment, gross for net, to the employee’s pension account.”

According to the pension insurance, such additional contributions naturally increase the pension even if the pension is not drawn early after all. However, a refund of the amount paid is not possible.

Another trick: investing a severance payment in a rented property

According to Dahley, it can also be lucrative to invest the settlement in a rented property. In contrast to owner-occupied buildings, in this case both the cost of materials and wages could be claimed for tax purposes as income-related expenses for renting and leasing. So if you want to restore the value of your rental property, you can use your compensation sensibly – and kill two birds with one stone.