The severance pay deferred and in installments is unconstitutional. The decision of the Consulta

Retirement for a civil servant can mean years of waiting to get the severance paywhich can also be extended. A measure reserved only for public sector workers, against which an appeal has been proposed to the Constitutional Court to sanction the illegitimacy of the rule. Decision that has arrived and which defines the provision as “vulnus” and delegates to the legislator the task of remedying a conflict with the constitutional rules on fair remuneration.

In particular, according to the Consulta, the deferment of the payment of severance payments (TFS) due to public employees who have ceased employment due to having reached age or service limits is in contrast with the constitutional principle of fair remuneration, of which such services constitute a component ; principle which is substantiated not only in the congruity of the amount paid, but also in the timeliness of the disbursement. As La Stampa writes, the affair “affects a real army of people (1.6 million according to Uil estimates are awaiting liquidation) already in the next year it could lead to an outlay of around 14 billion euros compared to the 150,000 exits expected in 2024”.

The consultation invites the legislator to remedy the matter

It is an emolument aimed at meeting the specific needs of the worker in a particular and more vulnerable season of human existence. Having regard to the significant financial impact that overcoming the deferral entails, it is up to the legislator to identify the means and methods of implementing a reform that also takes into account the commitments undertaken in the context of the previous economic-financial planning.

This was affirmed by sentence n.130 (edited by judge Maria Rosaria San Giorgio) of the Constitutional Court, with which the questions of constitutional legitimacy of art. 3, paragraph 2, of the decree-law n. 79 of 1997, as converted, and of the art. 12, paragraph 7, of Legislative Decree 78 of 2010, as converted, which respectively provide for the deferment and installments of services. The questions had been raised by the Administrative Court for Lazio, third section quater, with reference to art. 36 of the Constitution

However, the discretion of the legislator in this regard – the Court clarified – is not temporally unlimited. AND the excessive continuation of legislative inertia would not be tolerable, also taking into account that the Court had already addressed to the legislator, with sentence no. 159 of 2019, a warning signaling the problematic nature of the legislation in question.

The Court then noted that the regulation of the installment payment of end-of-service allowances provides for temperaments in favor of the beneficiaries of the lower benefits. In any case, the Court concludes, this legislation – which was connected to contingent needs for the consolidation of public finances – as combined with the deferral of the service, ends up aggravating the identified vulnerability.

