In the terrorism trial for the truck attack in Nice that killed 86 people in 2016, two friends of the perpetrator who was shot dead by the police have each been sentenced to 18 years in prison. “You supported the perpetrator morally and materially,” said presiding judge Laurent Raviot in Paris on Tuesday. The other six defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between two and twelve years, among other things, for arms trafficking.

The 31-year-old Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, who drove a truck into a crowd on the Nice waterfront on the national day on National Day, “wanted to kill as many people as possible,” said the judge. “The court is convinced that the attack on July 14 was an act of terrorism.” The trial showed that the perpetrator had a personality problem but was not mentally ill.

“I would have preferred harsher penalties”

“The act resulted in the deaths of 86 people, hundreds of injuries, thousands of mentally injured people and a national psychosis,” the judge said. The victims also include three Berliners. The jihadist militia Islamic State claimed responsibility for the crime “for opportunistic reasons”. However, there is no evidence linking the perpetrator to any organization, the judge stressed.

The perpetrator’s two friends, 47-year-old Mohamed Ghraieb, who has French and Tunisian nationality, and Chokri Chafroud, a 43-year-old Tunisian, were convicted of involvement in a terrorist organization.

The mother of a teacher from Berlin who was killed in the attack reacted with disappointment to the verdict. “I would have preferred harsher penalties,” said Barbara Bielfeldt. Her 29-year-old daughter was on a school trip to Nice at the time of the attack. The process stirred up memories of the bad time when she was looking for her daughter in Nice. “You can’t forget that,” she said.







The death run, which Lahouaiej-Bouhlel had prepared well, lasted four minutes and 17 seconds. Evidence of this include selfies at the wheel of the truck, which show him with one of his friends. Both men raise their middle fingers. The perpetrator deliberately steered the 19-ton truck in a zigzag in order to kill as many people as possible. He also stopped at a candy stand around which several children had gathered.

The perpetrator was a narcissist who was fascinated by violence

The verdict ends the third major trial of one of the attacks that shook the country in 2015 and 2016. Similar to the processes of the attacks on the satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo”, the Bataclan concert hall and other targets, it was a kind of national mourning.







About 2,500 civil parties took part in the trial, which was filmed for posterity like the other two terror trials before it. The civil party hearings lasted five weeks. “It is something special in French criminal trials that the civil parties are given so much space,” said lawyer Alexandra de Brossin de Méré. One of her clients is Mariam al-Khodor, the mother of one of the two Berlin students. “She had just turned 18, but she was still my little girl,” al-Khodor recalled in court of her daughter Selma.

Lahouaiej-Bouhlel was the major absentee from the trial, but testimonies from those close to him raised the profile of the perpetrator: a narcissist fascinated by violence and obsessed with sex, who beat his wife and had numerous affairs.

He was not a practicing Muslim for a long time. Only a few months before the attack, he had committed himself to the ideology of jihadism “to gain legitimacy,” said the judge. He admitted that the trial did not resolve all questions about the attack. Those convicted have ten days to appeal.