Through a message on the social network Instagram, actress Evan Rachel Wood denounced that singer Marilyn Manson sexually and physically abused her “for years.” Manson rejected the accusations and assured that all their relationships “were consensual” and that the accusations against him are “horrible distortions of reality.”

On February 1, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer, with whom she had a relationship for years and became engaged, of having sexually and physically abused her.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years,” said Wood, who dated the singer when he was 19 and he 38.

The actress also expressed that neither she nor other victims would be silent. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out to the many industries that have allowed him before he ruins more lives. I am with the many victims who will no longer be silent,” added the 33-year-old actress.

After the publication, four other women expressed having suffered abuse by the rock star years ago.

“I am with Evan Rachel Wood and other courageous women who have spoken. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey of recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin,” Rose McGowan wrote on Twitter, who was the singer’s partner between 1997 and 2001.

On February 2, Wood published that the senator for the state of California, Susan Rubio, asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI for its acronym in English, to open an investigation into the accusations against Manson.

“Since some of the alleged cases against Mr. Warner (Marilyn Manson) are in California, I am especially alarmed. The people who engage in this type of abuse are often serial criminals. If these allegations are true and not carried After no investigation, we will be failing the victims and allowing a possible perpetrator to continue abusing unsuspecting victims. That should not be allowed to happen, “reads the letter sent by Senator Rubio.

Manson defends himself and assures that it is “horrible distortions of reality”

After learning about the actress’s publication, Manson rejected any guilt. “Obviously, my art and my life have been magnets for controversy for a long time, but these recent statements about me are horrible distortions of reality,” said the artist.

Manson rejected both Wood’s statements and those of other women and assured that he had always had the consent of his partners. “My intimate relationships have always been completely spoiled with partners similar to me. Regardless of how and why, others now choose to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Hours before Manson made these comments public, the record label Loma Vista Recordings assured that the singer would not work with them again. For its part, the series ‘American Gods’ will eliminate his interpretation of a chapter that has not yet been issued.

Sexual assault allegations against Manson date back to 2011

In 2018, prosecutors in Los Angeles County, California, refused to press charges against him for sexual assault charges dating back to 2011, saying they were limited by statutes of limitation and lack of corroboration. The accuser in that case was identified as an acquaintance of Manson. The artist then denied the accusations through his lawyer.

The accusations against Manson include him in a long list of celebrities who have been accused of having attacked or abused their partners sexually or emotionally amid the momentum of the #MeToo movement, which went viral worldwide in 2017.

In that year, Wood was one of thousands of women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment or assault amid the avalanche of accusations that emerged from the #MeToo movement.

With EFE and Reuters