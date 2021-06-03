Several days ago it was rumored that the new free game from the Epic Games Store would be Tomb Raider, but now, several leaks provided by websites such as Chollometro, have revealed what will be the new free game this afternoon in the Epic Games store, which obviously will not be the title developed by Crystal Dynamics, but a completely different one.

Until a couple of hours ago, and like every Thursday, the new free game from the Epic Games Store was still a mystery, but the Chollometro website Among other websites, they have leaked that the next game that we can download for free at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time) in the Epic Games Store, will be Frostpunk. Although, this title will be available until June 10, 2021. In addition, we remind you that you have the last hours to get Among Us for free.

They filter the new free game from the Epic Games Store, Frostpunk

Frostpunk is a social survival game where heat is the source of life and every decision has a price. In a totally frozen world, humanity has developed steam-based technology to cope with the relentless cold. Your task is to build the last city on Earth and get the necessary resources for your community to survive.

Resource management and optimization often collide with empathy and reasonable decisions. Although the administration of the city and its society consumes most of the ruler’s time, there comes a point where it becomes necessary to explore the outside world to understand its history and its current situation.