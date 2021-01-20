In the building of the Higher Naval School in the city of Janzur in the western suburb of Tripoli in Libya, an explosion thundered, the portal reports. Afrigatenews…

The institution is known to be under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Faiz Sarraj. According to the information source, the incident happened at the ammunition depot, which is located on the territory of the university, after which a fire broke out there.

The explosion killed at least five people, including the rector of the academy, Brigadier General Ahmed Ayyub, and one of his deputies, Brigadier General Salem Abu Salah. Five more people were injured.

Representatives of the special services are now working on the spot, the causes of the incident are being established.

