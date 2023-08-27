ABC: Several US military rescued after helicopter crash off Australian coast

Several U.S. servicemen who were on board a V-22 Osprey military tiltrotor that crashed off the coast of Australia have been rescued. About it informs ABC news channel.

It is specified that three victims were taken to Darwin Hospital. One of them is in critical condition, the other two are in stable condition. There were no reports of casualties. The Australian Department of Defense said that additional information will be provided if necessary.

The incident took place off Melville Island in northern Australia during a Predators run exercise involving 2,500 people from Australia, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. It was reported that about 20 US Marines were on board the military helicopter.