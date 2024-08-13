Governor Gusev: Air Defense Forces Shot Down Several UAVs Over Voronezh Region

Air defense and electronic warfare (EW) systems shot down several Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh region. This was reported in Telegram-channel reported the head of the Russian region, Alexander Gusev.

“The air defense forces and electronic warfare systems on duty in the Voronezh region have detected and destroyed several Ukrainian aircraft-type drones,” he wrote.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage. The region remains at risk of UAV attacks, the governor recalled.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked two settlements in the Belgorod region. This was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.