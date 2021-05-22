More than 500 flights are scheduled to take off or land at Balearic Airports on Saturday and 10 of the 362 International flights are coming from the UK, according to AENA.

283 international and 79 domestic flights are scheduled at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma; 67 international and 45 domestic flights are scheduled in Ibiza and 12 international and 26 domestic flights in Mahon.

The majority of the flights from the UK are coming from London and Liverpool.

Over 100 flights will take off or land in the Balearics from Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Munich, Berlin and other German Airports and there are also connections to Amsterdam, Paris and Stockholm.

Most the domestic flights are to Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, but there are also flights to and from Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Malaga and Santiago de Compostela.