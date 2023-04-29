The head of the Crimea Aksyonov said that the region was attacked by several drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Several drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Crimea and Sevastopol. This was stated by the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksenov in his Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, the attacks on the Crimea and Sevastopol were carried out in parallel. He clarified that Russian air defense systems were able to shoot down one of the drones, and the second was suppressed by electronic warfare.

Aksyonov urged the inhabitants of the region to remain calm and trust only the official reports of the authorities.

The first reports of the incident in Sevastopol appeared on the morning of April 29

At about five in the morning Moscow time, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported that a fuel tank caught fire in the Kazachya Bay microdistrict.

The politician immediately suggested that the fire could have occurred due to the impact of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Firefighters who arrived at the scene of the incident assigned the highest, fourth class of complexity to the fire and estimated its area at one thousand square meters.

Later, the fire area grew to two thousand “squares”, the fire was localized in this area. Razvozhaev added that the incident would not affect the city’s fuel supply in any way.

At 12:48 Governor Razvozhaev reported on the elimination of open combustion.

Later there were reports of the fall of the second drone in the Crimea

The Telegram channel Mash was the first to report the discovery of the wreckage of an aircraft-type drone. The device was found two kilometers from the village of Grain in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the peninsula.

According to the publication, the unmanned aerial vehicle had an aircraft-type design.

Related materials: See also A new protest rally began in Georgia over the law on foreign agents

Whether he carried explosives or was a reconnaissance drone is not specified. In the photographs of the wreckage of the drone published by the publication, it can be seen that the traditional markings for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – crosses – are applied to the wings of the drone.

The drone did not cause damage to residential buildings, as a result of the incident no one was injured.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly try to attack Crimea and Sevastopol from drones

The latest attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the regions occurred on the night of Sunday to Monday, April 24, when the Ukrainian military sent sea drones to Sevastopol. Then surface drones tried to break into the city bay, but one of them was destroyed, and the second exploded itself.

The explosion during the elimination of marine drones was caught on video. The blast wave knocked out windows in several nearby houses. City officials have promised local residents to fix the damage once the damage has been calculated.

Another massive attack attempt took place on January 16, 2023. Then, in the area of ​​​​the Sevastopol Bay, 10 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed at once. On January 2, Governor Razvozhaev reported repulsing an attack by two drones, and on January 7, the Sevastopol head announced that air defense forces had shot down a drone over the Northern Mole in the Sevastopol Bay.

Related materials:

Similar attacks were also carried out in December and November 2022.

In connection with possible attacks in the territories of Crimea, Sevastopol, Krasnodar Territory, as well as Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions, a medium-level response mode has been introduced. Martial law is in force in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.