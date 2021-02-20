The most interesting videos are in our YouTube

Several thousand opposition supporters went to a rally in the center of Yerevan demanding that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign. Video footage from the scene publishes Telegram-channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

The protest action was organized by the Movement for the Salvation of the Motherland association, which includes 17 opposition parties. The discontent came with the national flags of Armenia and the political symbols of their movements, despite the bad weather. They demand that the prime minister leave his post because of the defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the rally, the former head of the country’s National Security Council, Artur Vanetsyan, and a candidate for Pashinyan’s chair from several opposition forces, Vazgen Manukyan, were noticed. Reinforced detachments of police and special equipment are on duty in the area of ​​the action, government buildings in the city center were taken under increased security.

No arrests or clashes at the rally have yet been reported.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The parties accused each other of provocation. The clashes continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.

Baku assessed the result of the conflict as a victory. Mass protests began in Armenia demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was accused of treason. They have been going on continuously for several months. Pashinyan himself said that he was clean before the people.