German police arrested three more people on Sunday on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in Cologne. Report that German media Sunday afternoon. The three people are suspected of preparing an attack on the Cathedral in Cologne. According to the police chief of Cologne, Islamists wanted to commit the attack with a car, probably on New Year's Eve.

The three new suspects, arrested in Duisburg, Herne and Nörvenich, are said to be part of a larger network that would also be run from other European countries. Earlier on Christmas Eve, five people were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack in Cologne. Among them was a 30-year-old Tajik man. He is said to be a Muslim extremist and the linchpin in the network, German police claimed on Sunday.

A thousand agents during New Year's Eve

The German Ministry of the Interior of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia spoke of the arrests as a “success” in a short press conference on Sunday. According to the ministry, the terrorist network has “always been active, but is currently more active than normal.” The police say they are “staying a few steps ahead” of any plans. Several homes were also searched on Sunday.

Last weekend, around the holidays, security measures around Cologne Cathedral were already increased. For example, the Cathedral was inspected for explosives. According to the police chief, nothing has been canceled regarding the New Year's celebrations in Cologne. However, approximately a thousand police officers are currently stationed around the cathedral to ensure the safety of revelers.