Several students from the IES Pablo Neruda, in Huelva, have been injured as a result of practicing a challenge that has become viral on social networks and which consists of imitate Superman’s posture while jumping to be held by other people.

According to what educational sources have indicated to Europa Press, during the course of one day, injuries occurred in some of the students for carrying out this challenge called ‘Superman Challenge‘, so the Center’s Head of Studies has sent a communication to the parents of the students to inform them about it and so that this situation could be stopped.

In statements to Canal Sur, collected by Europa Press, the center has indicated that It’s about three studentssince the director, Daniel Oliva, has stressed that upon observing “a repeated pattern” in all the activities that produced these injuries, they realized that “it was a TikTok challenge.”

In this way, they communicated to the parents what was happening, to which they “were grateful that the institute transmitted this information to take it into account” and “to look at their children’s use of social networks.”









“A joke in very bad taste”

For her part, questioned in this regard, the Minister of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, Loles López, who came to Huelva to inaugurate the second Andalusian Forum for Research and Innovation in Social Services held at the UHU, pointed out that this practice is “a joke in very bad taste” that “can have serious and harmful consequences.”

In this sense, the counselor has highlighted that “she doesn’t see any fun in it” and considers that the young people who have been injured “will think the same”, since she has stressed that “a lot of awareness” and “a lot of sensitization” is needed in the face of this type of challenges and that, to achieve this, “we work in networks with educational centers.” “But this requires collective thinking from the entire society,” and “their involvement,” to “manage to avoid this type of actions and other more serious ones that are seen in other areas.”