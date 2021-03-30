A health worker prepares the AstraZeneca vaccine at a medical consultation in Maintal, Germany, on March 24. KAI PFAFFENBACH / Reuters

Two German federal states, Berlin and Brandenburg, and the city of Munich, in Bavaria, have announced that they are halting the vaccination of children under 60 years of age with the AstraZeneca preparation. Responsible for these territories have ensured that they will not give more vaccines of this company after learning that in the country there have been 31 cases of thrombosis – of which nine resulted in death – in people who had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca shortly before. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will address the situation around this vaccine tonight with regional powers. The German leader will meet with the head of Health, Jens Spahn, and health officials from the 16 federal states, Foreign Ministry sources indicated. At the end of the meeting, an appearance before the media of the chancellor and her minister has been announced.

Berlin’s Health Minister, Dilek Kalayci, explained this Tuesday that “as a precautionary measure” and following the new data on side effects, the city will cancel appointments at vaccination centers pending a meeting with the federal government and experts from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the reference center for vaccinations in Germany. Shortly afterwards, a spokesperson for the city of Munich (Bavaria) confirmed that the administration of AstraZeneca to those under 60 years of age is also paralyzed in this state. And has followed the land Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin.

In the morning, the Charité hospital center in Berlin had announced that it was stopping vaccinating its female staff under the age of 55 with the AstraZeneca preparation. The same decision was made by the group of hospitals and residences for the elderly Vivantes. Some 18,700 people work at Charité. The hospital has indicated in a statement that two-thirds of its staff have already been vaccinated, 70% of them with the AstraZeneca preparation. In the hospital center there have been no complications, but those in charge prefer to “take precautionary measures” until the data is evaluated.

The Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, plans to meet throughout the afternoon of this Tuesday with representatives of the 16 federal states to analyze the data that the Paul Ehrlich Institute has offered this Tuesday. In Germany, 31 cases of a very rare type of thrombosis, venous sinus thrombosis, have been detected, nine of which were fatal. Those affected had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Platelet deficiency in the blood (thrombocytopenia) was also detected in 19 of the cases. All but two affected were women, between 20 and 63 years old. The two men were 36 and 57 years old.

The committee that advises the German government on vaccination, known by its acronym Stiko, plans to recommend using AstraZeneca vaccines in people over 60 years of age, according to media reports. as the Augsburger Allgemeine, which has agreed to a draft of the decision.

Both the European drug agency, the EMA, and the World Health Organization maintain that the AstraZeneca vaccine has more benefits than risks. In the week of March 8, several European countries (Germany was the first) paralyzed batches of the preparation from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company after detecting thrombotic events in vaccinated people. Spain canceled vaccinations on Monday, March 15, pending an EMA investigation. The agency reported four days later that there were no more thrombi among those vaccinated than among the general population, but two very rare types were slightly more common: disseminated intravascular coagulation and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Although the EMA found no relationship to the AstraZeneca drug, it could not rule it out either.

Different measures according to the states

Germany had so far managed to standardize measures against the coronavirus in its 16 federal states. The restrictions were very similar throughout the territory thanks to the fact that Merkel and the regional leaders met periodically and agreed on closures, openings and the use of masks, among others. But in recent weeks, the States, which have health powers, have been skipping the agreements and approving different measures that generally go in the direction of allowing a greater openness of public life. Merkel showed her displeasure with these decisions in an interview on public television on Sunday night.

One example is Berlin, which on Saturday, in an extraordinary meeting, approved new rules that come into effect this Wednesday. Among the most prominent is to make the use of FFP2 masks mandatory in closed public spaces: means of transport, supermarkets, shops, administrative offices, etc. Until now, the city-state also allowed the use of surgical masks (those made of cloth had been banned for weeks). The measure Merkel will least like is requiring negative coronavirus tests from users of hairdressers or customers of non-essential stores. Although it seems restrictive, in reality it allows to keep open establishments that according to what was agreed at the beginning of the month with the federal government should close.

The requirement for tests – either a PCR or an antigen test – should not pose a problem for Berliners, since their regional government (a coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and the left) is offering a free antigen test per citizen to the week at various clinics throughout the city. The mayor of Berlin has asked citizens to take tests before private meetings. In the city, as in most states, it is possible to get together with members of another coexistence unit as long as there are no more than five participants (excluding children). Companies must leave 50% of face-to-face jobs free and offer two weekly tests to their employees. The Berlin government has also suggested that shopping centers organize test points at their facilities to facilitate compliance with the regulations.