Month after month the premieres do not wait on the streaming platforms, since the brands add interesting content so that the subscribers keep paying the monthly fee. And just to almost finish the month it was announced that spider-man will be present at disneyplusand it is that although they are owners of MarvelThe rights of spidey they are something else.

The films that will be added this week to the catalog are the three directed by sam raimi and also the two that the actor starred in in the past decade Andrew Garfield. For its part, it is said that in May it will be joining Spider-Man: Homecoming and the first part of venom.

This makes it clear to us that it is not yet possible to see all the participation of the character in the MCU, since so much is missing Far From Home and also no way home. But there are other platforms that have them for now as an exclusive. The perfect example is HBO Max, since it has the last film in its extended version with extra scenes.

Regarding premieres of disneyplusnext week comes another of his live action adaptations. Peter Pan and Wendy, the same from which the first reviews could be coming in the coming days. Also in the month of May The little Mermaid will be released in theaters, zero success is expected, at least by fans who leave many dislikes for the trailers.

Via: Discussing Film

Editor’s note: It would be nice if Disney made an effort to bring all the Spider-Man movies to their platform, after all Marvel Studios is the one who produced them alongside Sony. However, it seems like we can’t have the entire MCU in one place.