

03/10/2025



Updated at 6:16 p.m.





At least 25 peoplemost of them soccer players, have died this Sunday in a shipwreck in the Kwa River, located in the province of Mai-Mindombe, in the heart of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The authorities ensure that there are also 30 injured and that the accident was due to nightly navigation. “The ship was unbalanced,” he said Alexis MputuGovernment spokesman.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, about 11 pm, when the ship took home, among other passengers, to the players of a village team Ngambomi They came from playing a meeting. However, in some circumstances even to clarify, it only toured 12 kilometers from the beginning of the journey before shipwrecked.

«There have been many deaths, but we don’t know the exact number. We are blocked to go down to the place. We should go there to ask about the situation. Unfortunately, we don’t have the means to pay the fuel and get there, ”he announced Kwatiba RenacleAdministrator of the Mushie territory, where the catastrophe occurred.

The Congolese province suffers again a tragedy in its waters. Without going any further, on December 17, at least 42 passengers died from another shipwreck, although it occurred in Lake Mai-Indombe and the cause was excess weight. These types of events are quite common in the country since its citizens resort to river roads to move due to the shortage of roads and the leafy jungles that cover their geography.