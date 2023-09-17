Home page World

Police officers investigate the roller coaster on the festival grounds. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Oktoberfest has barely started when there is an incident on a roller coaster. A wagon rolls back. Some people suffer minor injuries.

Munich – According to police, nine people were slightly injured in a collision between two roller coaster cars at the Munich Oktoberfest. The police said they were treated on an outpatient basis by the medical service after the accident on Saturday evening. The police closed the ride and the area around the shop was cordoned off with tape. The cause requires further investigation. An expert should also be consulted.

It is unclear why the accident occurred. Like all rides at the Oktoberfest, the ride was thoroughly inspected by the TÜV before it started.

The accident occurred on the first day of Oktoberfest shortly after 10 p.m. – only around ten hours after the tapping and thus the official start of the festival.

The injured were examined very thoroughly, said Michel Belcijan, operations manager of the Aicher Ambulance. They mainly suffered bruises. Three patients were taken to hospital for further evaluation. It was initially not entirely clear whether this actually happened. According to Belcijan, accidents on amusement rides are common, but mostly because passengers stumble – often after drinking alcohol.

Accidents often due to alcohol consumption

A train on the “Höllenblitz” family roller coaster was standing still when the approaching train slowly rolled back for unclear reasons after 10:10 p.m. on Saturday evening, the managing director of “Höllenblitz”, Willi Ottens, reported to the German Press Agency on Sunday. Each of the trains was occupied by around 30 people.

“There was a slight collision between the two trains and everyone got out independently,” said Ottens. All people were secured with ironing bars. No injuries were initially noticed when getting out.

“There was obviously a technical defect in the system. We are clarifying,” said Ottens. The TÜV is expected in the morning. It was bad for him – all precautions had been taken in advance. According to Ottens, the “Höllenblitz” is the world’s largest traveling indoor roller coaster. dpa