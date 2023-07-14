Home page World

Split

Police officers are at the scene of the crime: several people were seriously injured in an attack with a stabbing weapon in Leiden, the Netherlands. © Wouter Hoeben/ANP/dpa

The police are looking for a man who is said to have attacked several people with a stabbing weapon in the center of Leiden. She called on the population not to approach the man.

Leiden – Several people were seriously injured in an attack with a stabbing weapon in Leiden, the Netherlands. The police said they were looking for a man who injured several people in a house in the center of the city on Friday morning.

The suspect was injured in the head. The police called on the population not to approach the man. As reported by the public broadcaster NOS, the attack took place in a diaconal center in which various social institutions are located. dpa