The incidents occurred mid-morning this Wednesday on the grounds of the old San Pablo hospital complex, next to what was the former American base in Seville.



12/25/2024



Updated at 3:15 p.m.





The apparent “tranquility” that the Seville Emergency services recognized regarding the security device activated during this Christmas Eve has been cut short after ten o’clock this Wednesday morningyesChristmas Day, when a concentration of people participating in a ‘rave’ –illegal party generally outdoors with electronic music and, usually, synthetic substances– in the area of ​​the former military base of San Pabloeither has required the presence of several indicatives of Local and National Police after the complaint of several witnesses who warned of a fight with machetes and an accident.

As this newspaper has learned, this fight has ended with several extremely seriously injuredrushed to a nearby hospital after receiving several machetes from a man on the esplanade where this illegal party was being held. This place, as you may remember, was in the news a few months ago when Minister José Luis Escrivá announced that the central government was looking for an “esplanade” to transport immigrants arriving in the Canary Islands, and was later informed that the Executive was studying doing so in this San Pablo Barracks. , belonging to Ministry of Defense.

In the Christmas ‘rave’ party, almost a hundreds of peoplewith more than thirty vehicles parked on the esplanade. After this serious fight, a vehicle fleeing the scene has run over two men, aged 40 and 39, They were also rushed to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital, with head trauma and various injuries from the accident.

The first calls warning of these events occurred about ten twenty this morningwhen some witnesses stated that a man in apparent poor condition was attacking anyone in his path with a machete. The 112 emergency services have quickly activated to the Local and National Police.