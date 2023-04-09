Several people have been injured, at least five of them seriously, after the collapse of a residential building that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday in the French city of Marseille.

The four-story building was on Tivoli street, in the city center, and the collapse occurred after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. The incident has also affected the neighboring blocks.

The main hypothesis is that the event was caused by an explosion, the causes of which are still unknown. “It was huge like an explosion,” said a man who lives on a street perpendicular to the collapsed building.

The number of victims is expected to increase as the rescue work progresses, as local authorities have reported.

Suite à l’effondrement d’un immeuble cette nuit à Marseille, rue de Tivoli, j’exprime toute l’émotion et le soutien de Marseille face à ce drama. Nous attendons un bilan complet. Toutes mes pensées von vers les familles et les inhabitants sous le choc.

«I express all the support of Marseille in the face of this tragedy. We are awaiting a full report. All my thoughts are with the families and residents,” the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan, said in a tweet. “You have to prepare for there to be victims,” ​​he conveyed in statements to the press early in the morning.

fire in the rescue



According to the first provisional balance, the event has affected 33 residents, of whom 6 have had to be evacuated to the hospital. Five of them are in a state of “relative severity,” said the mayor.

Various troops and emergency services are working at the site of the collapse, but the rescue and search for victims are being complicated by a fire that broke out in the rubble of the building. The fire “is extremely difficult to control,” said the alderman.

In 2018, the collapse of two buildings on Rue Aubagne, also in the center of Marseille, left eight dead. These buildings were in a serious state of unsanitary conditions.