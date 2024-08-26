Vilfand: Central Russia and the south of the country will see heat of over 30 degrees

In the coming days, the south, northwest and central Russia can expect hot weather. Scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand warned a number of regions about this, writes TASS.

According to the weather forecaster, thermometers will show more than 30 degrees Celsius in at least 10 regions of the country. Thus, in the Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Bryansk and Oryol regions, the temperature is forecast to be plus 33-34 degrees, and in Kalmykia, Astrakhan and Leningrad regions – plus 30-35 degrees. Similarly, the air will warm up to 33 degrees in Crimea, and in the continental and steppe areas of this region it will even exceed this mark, reaching 35 degrees. Meanwhile, the strongest heat will come to the Krasnodar Territory – up to 38 degrees.

Vilfand also noted that in the Central and Southern Federal Districts, an emergency, fifth class of fire hazard has been established, which is associated with high air temperatures.

Earlier that day, weather forecaster Mikhail Leus promised residents of the capital that August 26 would be the warmest day of the month.