Several roads in the provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Noord-Holland were closed early on Thursday morning due to actions on and around the A7, the police and Rijkswaterstaat report.

Hay bales have been set on fire near Medemblik in the province of North Holland. A collision took place at Midwolde in Groningen because car tires and other rubbish had been dumped on the highway and an accident also took place at Frieschepalen in Friesland.

Police are urging road users to change their driving behaviour. “We warn everyone in the north who still has to take the road to be alert to new actions,” said the Groningen police. on Twitter. “Waste can suddenly be dumped in any place and this can lead to very dangerous situations.”

On Wednesday, rubbish was also dumped on several roads in the country. In several places, companies felt forced to stop cleaning up because of threats.