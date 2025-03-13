03/13/2025



Updated at 09: 52h.





As reported early in the morning, several roads in Madrid remain cut as a result of heavy rains. This is the M-6111 between Miraflores and Rascafría and the M-637 in Lozoya. In addition, it has been restored, provisionally and with a single lane in a direction, the opening to the traffic of access by the M-206 road from Loeches to Torrejón de Ardoz, direction Torrejón, as reported yesterday by the City Council of Torrejón de Rice.

Due to the continuous alert for persistent rains in the Community of Madrid and the flood of the Henares River as a result of the unbelievers ordered by the Hydrographic Confederation of the Tagus in Alcorlo, Beleña and Pálmatos, the City Council of the affected municipality recommends avoiding the areas near the riverbank of the Henares river due to the risk and not crossing through water currents.

112 Community of Madrid recalled that the operational situation 1 of the Special Civil Protection Plan is maintained in the face of the risk of floods (INUNCAM) due to the increase of unpackments in the sub -basins of the Jarama, Henares and Alberche rivers and indicate that the dams continue to unwind: “From the ground we maintain surveillance, in coordination with the municipalities most affected by the possible overflows.”

Yesterday, the advanced command post was installed in the Fire Park of Coslada. From there it has been coordinating the situation and controlling, since this morning, the possible floods of the rivers, paying special attention to the Jarama River. The objective is to be able to act immediately given these possible increases in the flows that make specific evacuations necessary.









The Community Security and Emergency Agency (ASEM 112) asks citizens not to approach flood areas and respect the beacons by forest agents, local police and state security forces and forces and bodies and advises to have special caution in the areas adjacent to the Jarama River, La Muñoza and Reja.