Researchers at the American Chemical Society of the United States They have developed ultrasensitive sensors on a nanometric scale that, in small -scale tests, detected a key change in the chemistry of the breath of people with lung cancer. In the study research, published in ‘ACS sensors‘And directed by researchers Pingwei Liu and Qingyue Wang, developed a series of sensors in nanolminas based on Indian oxide.

People exhale many gases, such as water vapor and carbon dioxide, as well as other compounds transported by air. Researchers have determined that the decrease in an exhaled chemical, the isoprene, can indicate the presence of lung cancer. However, to detect such small changes, A sensor would have to be very sensitive, capable of detecting isoprene levels in the range of parts per billion (PPB).

It would also have to differentiate the isoprene from other volatile chemicals and support the natural humidity of the breath. The previous attempts to design gas sensors with characteristics such as these have focused on metal oxides, including a particularly promising compound made with Indian oxide. A team led by Pingwei Liu and Qingyue Wang set out to improve the based sensors In Indian oxide to detect isoprene at the level at which it is naturally in breath.

In the experiments, they discovered that a guy, whom they called PT@innio x for the platinum (PT), Indian (in) and nickel (ni) that it contains, was the one that had the best performance. In these PT@Innio X sensors, isoprene levels were detected as low as 2 ppb, a sensitivity that widely exceeded the previous sensors. They also responded to isoprene rather than other volatile compounds that are commonly found in breath.

The analysis was performed consistently for nine simulated uses. More importantly, the real -time analysis of the structure and the electrochemical properties of the nanolminas performed by the authors revealed that the Nanogrouses of PT anchored evenly in Nanolminas catalyzed the activation of isoprene detection, which led to ultrasensitive performance.

Finally, to demonstrate the possible medical use of these sensors, the researchers incorporated the Nanolminas of PT@innio x into a portable detection device. In this device they introduced the previously collected breath of 13 people, five of whom had lung cancer. The device detected isoprene levels below 40 PPB in samples of cancer participants and more than 60 PPB in participants without cancer.

This detection technology could mean A great advance in the non -invasive detection of lung cancer and has the potential to improve results and even save livessay the researchers.