A group of researchers led by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has demonstrated the effectiveness of the multifrequency electromagnetic pulses non -ionizing (MEMP), a new non -invasive technology developed by High step Group Incagainst cancer cells, because the treatment manages to suppress their tumor capacity.

In depth

The study has shown that these MeP teams, which they broadcast intense and controlled electromagnetic pulsesThey are able to alter the bioelectric properties and the actin cytoskeleton of malignant cells, discriminating between normal and cancerous cells, based on the greater metabolic activity of the latter.

“Cancer cells have a dysfunctional bioelectric environment that makes them more sensitive to electromagnetic stimuli,” said researchers Yolanda Revilla (CSIC) and José María Almendral (Autonomous University of Madrid, UAM), of the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CBM-CSIC-UAM), which have led this project carried out in collaboration with the high passage Group INC, the University of Sancti Spíritus (Cuba) and the University of La Laguna (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).

This equipment has tested Memp in a wide range of culture mammal cells, classified into three levels according to its Tumorigenicityhighlighting that highly tumorigenic cells showed great sensitivity, while those of lower tumorigenicity presented a partial responseand healthy cells were totally resistant.

More details

The experiments have been carried out in human colon adenocarcinoma cells transplanted into immuno-compliant mice, all marked with the luciferase gene, to monitor their tumor activity by bioluminescence, and were treated for two minutes before the subcutaneous transplant, achieving a “surprising” result, since the tumor capacity was completely suppressed despite initially maintain its metabolic activity, which ended up disappearing two weeks after treatment.

This efficiency is explained by the capacity of the Memp to alter bioelectric and metabolic processes essential for the viability of cancer cells, which are “particularly sensitive” to electromagnetic pulses due to their dysfunctional bioelectric environment and a higher metabolic activity than normal.

In this study, Memps have dedicated themselves to Deregulate the cell cyclecausing an increase in the G2 phase in highly tumorigenic cells such as glioblastoma and colon cancer, and to induce an abrupt collapse of actin cytoskeleton, a key macromolecular structure that acts as “Bio-nanocable“For the propagation of ionic and electrical signals, fundamental in intracellular signaling and transport processes.

To take into account

“Although normal and cancerous cells do not present significant differences in the polar loads of actin cytoskeleton, The altered bioelectric environment of malignant cells affects their organization, making them especially vulnerable to Electromagnetic stimuli of Memp“Roberta Piredda, the first author of the study, has confirmed.

Researchers have indicated that these findings “underline” the specificity of Memp in attacking critical functions of cancer cells without damaging normal cells, showing their “potential“As a therapeutic tool in the field of oncology, which could” revolutionize “current treatments and their ability to improve”significantly“The quality of life of cancer patients.