Tepic, Nayarit.- The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayaritthis Saturday, confirmed that through the emergency line 911 calls were received reporting an explosion and fire inside the campus Technological Institute of Tepic (ITT).

Elements of Citizen Protection and Firefighters, State Police and Municipal policeto verify the different reports that were received, and they were well prepared, in the face of a bad scenario.

But, when they arrived and met with the staff present on the campus, they were told that during maintenance work on the buildings, they left some cans of paint and of thinner on the roof of one of the buildings. And because of the heat and the fact that they were under the sun’s rays, these cans, especially those of thinner, exploded.

It was clarified that there were no injured people or damage to the facilities at the scene.