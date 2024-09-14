Forecaster Vilfand: Dangerous weather conditions are expected in six regions of Russia

On the weekend of September 14 and 15, dangerous phenomena are expected in a number of regions of Russia. This was warned by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand, reports TASS.

We are talking about at least six regions, the forecaster noted. Thus, in Krasnodar Krai there will be showers with thunderstorms, and the wind will increase to 23 meters per second. “In the republics of the North Caucasus – Karachay-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia – there will also be intense precipitation, wind gusts up to 25 meters per second,” Vilfand said.

The expert added that bad weather will also come to Stavropol Krai, where rain and gusts of wind at a speed of 25 meters per second are forecast. In Kalmykia, a sandstorm is expected on the weekend due to drought, and the wind will also increase to 25 meters per second.

Earlier, the chief specialist of the capital’s meteorological bureau, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, said that summer weather will persist in Moscow over the weekend. The temperature will be several degrees above the climatic norm, and no precipitation is expected.