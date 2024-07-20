Aden (Union)

Several airstrikes targeted the Yemeni city of Hodeidah yesterday, according to media sources, which reported hearing a series of powerful explosions. Israel confirmed that its fighter jets bombed “Houthi military targets in Yemen” yesterday. The Israeli army said in a statement that its fighter jets “struck military targets in the Hodeidah port area in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks on the State of Israel in recent months.”

In another context, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said yesterday that it had received a report of two attacks on a ship off the coast of Yemen. According to the organization, the ship’s captain reported two attacks, the first by a drone that exploded near the ship, and the second by a drone boat that also exploded near the ship. UKMTO, which is run by the British Navy, explained that the two attacks took place 64 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni city of Mokha on the Red Sea, and that they caused minor damage to the ship.

A maritime security source told media that the ship, identified as a Liberian-flagged container ship, was attacked by a small boat and then by a drone. After the attack, the ship continued to maneuver at full speed to move away from the source of danger while waiting for support from a warship.

The authority stated that the captain “later reported seeing more drones,” adding that “the ship and its crew are fine.”

Another incident was reported 83 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni city of Aden late Friday, when a Singapore-flagged ship was damaged in an attack by Houthi rebels. The UK Maritime Trade Operations said the incident was under investigation. Asiatic Lloyd, the shipping company that owns and operates the ship, said in a statement on Monday that its crew and armed guards were safe. The ship was en route from Berbera in Somalia to Colombo in Sri Lanka and had docked at an unspecified port to assess the damage and make any repairs it needed.

Since last November, the Houthis have been launching attacks with missiles, drones and booby-trapped boats on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have attacked at least 88 commercial ships since the start of their campaign against international maritime trade, according to a tally by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Houthi attacks have prompted some shipping companies to detour around South Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route for global maritime trade.

In an attempt to deter the Houthi group and confront its attacks, US and British forces have been launching strikes on the group’s sites since January 12. Washington is also leading an international naval coalition aimed at protecting maritime navigation in this strategic region, through which 12 percent of global trade passes. The US military alone occasionally carries out strikes on Houthi missiles and drones that it says are ready to be launched. The European Union is also carrying out a security mission in the Red Sea to protect international maritime trade and secure its shipping lanes.

In a related context, it was announced yesterday that a new Italian warship, replacing another frigate, has joined the European Union’s “Aspedis” naval mission in the Red Sea, as part of efforts to protect vital maritime navigation in the region from Houthi attacks.

This step comes after the Italian frigate “ITS VIRGINIO FASAN” completed its missions within the European operation, where it “effectively contributed to protecting commercial vessels passing through the Aspides area of ​​operations,” according to what the European mission published on its account on the “X” platform. “Aspides” welcomed the joining of the new frigate, stressing its role in supporting the mission and enhancing freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.