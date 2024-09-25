During the presentation of PS5 Pro held by Mark Cerny talked about how the new console will aim to eliminate the need to choose between quality and performance, but apparently Several optimized games will maintain 30fps fidelity mode.
The detail emerges from the long post published today on the PlayStation Blog, in which various development teams have talked about how they will exploit the technologies made available by PlayStation 5 Prospeaking precisely of resolution, frame rate and effects.
Well, while first-party studios will aim to offer a high-resolution experience with active ray tracing but at the same time capable of maintaining a stable 60 fps, the feeling is that third-party teams will keep the current setting with the two graphics modes.
According to the developers, the feeling is that Several titles will offer an improved performance modewith a higher resolution and the use of ray tracing, but without replacing the 30 fps quality mode, which in many cases will reach real 4K.
What games are these?
“The increase in performance has allowed us to raise the quality of Performance and Fidelity modes without compromising the gameplay experience,” wrote Avalanche Software’s Jose Villeta, for example, about the improvements made to Hogwarts Legacy in his PlayStation Blog post on how developers will take advantage of PS5 Pro and its technologies.
Electronic Arts has explicitly spoken of 30 frames per second for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, explaining that “both Fidelity and Performance modes will be optimized, with higher resolution in Fidelity mode at 30 fps and in that 60 fps performance.”
“We’ve used the additional power of PS5 Pro to Improve graphics and effects in 60fps Performance modewhich now boasts a 4K output resolution to make the game even more beautiful to look at,” wrote Thomas Puha of Remedy Entertainment in relation to Alan Wake 2, also confirming the presence of two graphics modes and speaking of ray tracing only for the fidelity mode.
Same goes for Square Enix, who referring to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth wrote that “the Improved mode reaches a framerate of 60 fps and supports PSSR for rendering comparable to that of Graphics mode”, with the latter however we imagine will remain anchored to 30 frames per second.
In general, none of the studios interviewed provided precise values and therefore this information will have to be verified on a case-by-case basis. The only exception is Shift Up, the team behind Stellar Blade, which spoke specifically about “at least 50 fps at 4K” and a high frame rate mode that reaches 80 fps when using a 120Hz display.
