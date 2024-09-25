During the presentation of PS5 Pro held by Mark Cerny talked about how the new console will aim to eliminate the need to choose between quality and performance, but apparently Several optimized games will maintain 30fps fidelity mode.

The detail emerges from the long post published today on the PlayStation Blog, in which various development teams have talked about how they will exploit the technologies made available by PlayStation 5 Prospeaking precisely of resolution, frame rate and effects.

Well, while first-party studios will aim to offer a high-resolution experience with active ray tracing but at the same time capable of maintaining a stable 60 fps, the feeling is that third-party teams will keep the current setting with the two graphics modes.

According to the developers, the feeling is that Several titles will offer an improved performance modewith a higher resolution and the use of ray tracing, but without replacing the 30 fps quality mode, which in many cases will reach real 4K.