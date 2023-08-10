This year PlayStation has been suffering from a lack of major releases for its current console, the PS5, since the only one confirmed is neither more nor less than Spider-Man 2 for the month of October. After this, everything looks hazy, since there are no game announcements beyond third-party experiences like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Recently, new financial news has been released through a document, in which it is mentioned that the console in question reached a new sales milestone, thanks to the fact that it is already much easier to acquire one of them. It is also reported that some first parties from Sony have undergone certain modifications, indicating the possibility of launch delays. That means, that this absence of games that the company currently has may be due to the aforementioned, for which important revelations were already contemplated that until now are unknown. And it is possible that even within a new showcase of the company we know those titles that are currently unknown. For now, the only game that has been mentioned is Marvel’s Wolverine. Via: sony



Editor's note: It's very strange that Sony has no plans at all, so we'll have to wait for things to settle down, otherwise owning a PS5 isn't going to be worth anything anymore.

