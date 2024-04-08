FT: Several power plants in Ukraine are almost completely destroyed

Ukrainian officials in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) admitted that several power plants in the republic were almost completely destroyed. According to them, the current damage is worse than that caused in the winter of 2022-2023.

The head of the largest energy company in Ukraine, DTEK, Maxim Timchenko, previously admitted that Ukraine’s critical infrastructure facilities can only be restored with the help of Western supplies.

The targets were objects in unprotected regions

Officials interviewed by the publication did not provide details about the extent of damage at each power plant. They compared impacts in 2024 with impacts in the winter of 2022-2023. According to their estimates, the damage to the energy sector was more significant, although it was not as large-scale. Between 22 and 29 March, seven thermal power plants and two hydroelectric power plants were attacked.

Between 22 and 29 March, seven thermal power plants and two hydroelectric power plants were attacked.

However, the publication itself notes that targets outside of Kyiv have recently become the target of strikes. The Ukrainian capital has the best air defense system, but other regions are less protected. Meanwhile, the head of DTEK Timchenko spoke about the weakening of Ukrainian air defense over several months. According to him, the country is making a lot of efforts to restore damaged facilities, but they can be destroyed again with just one attack by the Russian Armed Forces.

Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Reuters

Timchenko emphasized that to eliminate damage to energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, the company used almost all of its backup equipment, which affects the recovery time. According to him, the problem with the availability of equipment can only be solved through foreign supplies. As one of the options, he proposed supplying parts of decommissioned substations in Europe.

Zelensky promised to answer Russia for attacks on targets in Ukraine

On April 8, the head of the military administration (OVA) of the Kharkov region, Oleg Sinegubov, said that the electrical substation located in the village of Liptsy was practically destroyed. According to him, there is no electricity not only in Liptsy, but also in nearby settlements. Due to critical damage, they also lack mobile communications. Currently, the Ukrainian authorities are deciding on the issue of forced evacuation.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

On the same day, in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged by a Russian UAV strike. The head of the OVA, Vitaly Bunechko, said that the attack on the facility occurred during a night alert in the region on the night of April 8. He stated that the critical infrastructure facility was attacked by Russian kamikaze drones.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky promised a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities near Kharkov. According to the head of the country, Ukraine will give Russia a “concrete and fair” response to attacks on military targets and critical infrastructure.