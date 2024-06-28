Sony has released or is about to release a series of important updates for different ex-PlayStation exclusives in PC versionwhich generally add support for AMD FSR 3.1significantly improving the performance and visual rendering of many of these.
Some games have already received the update in question, while others will receive it soon, but in fact the green light has now been given for the arrival of AMD FSR 3.1 on numerous PlayStation Studios titles in the PC version, which represents a clear technological step forward for these titles and demonstrates Sony’s good support for Windows users.
In essence, five games they now have support for AMD FSR 3.1 and one is about to get it:
Various technical improvements applied
Of these, the last one is the real news, given that support for the other titles had already been announced.
AMD FSR 3.1 brings several new features that increase performance and graphic quality of PC games.
Between improvementsthere is an evolution of temporal stability, reducing the effects of flickering and shimmering, a reduction of the ghosting effect and better preservation of details on the screen.
Frame Generation is improved through new decoupling technology that works better with other upscaling solutions, upgrades to future FSR versions for developers have been simplified, and support for Vulkan and the Xbox Game Development Kit has been added.
