Sony has released or is about to release a series of important updates for different ex-PlayStation exclusives in PC versionwhich generally add support for AMD FSR 3.1significantly improving the performance and visual rendering of many of these.

Some games have already received the update in question, while others will receive it soon, but in fact the green light has now been given for the arrival of AMD FSR 3.1 on numerous PlayStation Studios titles in the PC version, which represents a clear technological step forward for these titles and demonstrates Sony’s good support for Windows users.

In essence, five games they now have support for AMD FSR 3.1 and one is about to get it: