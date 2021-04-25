The plume of smoke caused by the fire could be seen for miles around Image of the containers burning this Sunday.

This Sunday a fire affected an industrial warehouse located on Juan Carlos I avenue in Las Torres de Cotillas. The fire, which started around 4:45 p.m., caused a large column of black smoke that could be seen for several kilometers as several plastic containers that were outside the factory burned.

The firefighters of the Murcia Region Fire Extinction Consortium were mobilized to the ship, as well as local police patrols and an ambulance from 061, for prevention in case of injuries.

Finally, at 5:41 p.m. the control of the checkpoint considers the fire to be controlled.