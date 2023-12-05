Several Pixar films will hit theaters soon

The era of the pandemic was hard for entertainment companies, especially for those that launch some of their largest productions in cinema, that was the case of Pixar, a company that released three of its films only in streaming because the People didn’t want to leave their houses. However, in a twist that perhaps no one saw coming, it has been confirmed that these films will have their moment of redemption in theaters around the world.

Through a video preview, Disney and Pixar they mention that Soul, Luca and Turning Red They are going to have the premiere in theaters that was never given to them due to quarantine reasons, something that for some is doing them justice, since the three animated productions are quite worth it. The first shows us the meaning of living, the second the sentimental power of a friendship and the last, the importance of learning about the complicated moments that teenagers go through.

Here you can see the official video:

Something that should be mentioned about these films is that their release in theaters does not yet have a defined date, it is only mentioned that they will arrive during the course of the year. 2024, it is not said if it will be done simultaneously or if they will be releasing them little by little until they are all available. On the other hand, it is important to consider that they probably will not be around for long, given that disney has projects planned for next year, the most important being Intensely 2.

Here is the synopsis of Soul:

A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of a child soul who learns about herself.

Synopsis of Luke:

In a beautiful town on the Italian Riviera, Luca and Alberto enjoy the summer while trying to hide their big secret: they are both sea monsters that turn into humans when they are dry.

Synopsis of Turning Red:

Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who is a little strange but self-assured, is torn between continuing to be the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence.

Remember that these tapes are now available in the catalog of Disney Plus.

Editor’s note: These films will definitely be worth seeing, especially the one that would interest me the most is Soul, which stands out compared to the other two. So, we will have to pay attention to the billboards in Mexico, since these premieres do not usually last forever.