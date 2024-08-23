Ciudad Juarez.- The fire that displaced 20 residents and damaged eight apartment units this week was determined to be the act of one or more people, according to the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD).

The agency said that after a thorough investigation by investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office, it was determined that the cause of the fire was the act of one or more persons. However, it is still being determined whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

The Celina Plaza Apartments, located at 8500 Viscount Blvd. in East El Paso, caught fire on Monday, Aug. 19, displacing 20 residents, including several children, and damaging eight apartments. The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (915) 212-5600 and ask to speak to the investigations division.

“The El Paso Fire Department wants to remind the community of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes. A working smoke alarm can provide an early warning that can save lives in an emergency. Residents interested in learning more about EPFD’s free smoke alarm program are encouraged to visit ElPasoFire.org or dial 3-1-1 for more information and to apply,” the Fire Department said.

[email protected]