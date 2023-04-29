The emergency services raised the alarm. The police and military police are on site with more than ten patrol cars. There are also several ambulances and an air ambulance has landed. All those present will be checked by the police for their ID. The police also search cars.
It is not yet known what preceded the brawl.
The ENCI quarry used to be a limestone quarry of about 150 hectares, where marl for the cement industry was extracted. The quarry has been closed since 2018. The area is popular with walkers.
