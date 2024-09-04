A Shooting occurred this Wednesday at an American high school in the state of Georgia, causing panic for several hours at the school. According to the authorities, The attack left several people injured, although the exact number and their health status are unknown for now.

The event It occurred at Apalachee High School in Winder, According to a statement from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, “there have been reports of casualties.” “However, details regarding the number or their conditions are not available at this time,” the statement said.

Preliminarily, NBC News reports at least two dead and four injured.

The gunshot victims are being taken to a local hospital, CNN reported. while police said they managed to arrest a suspect.

Images shared by US media show dozens of students outside the school after they had evacuated. There are also clips showing some young people running off campus.

Several ambulances and police officers were also seen in the area, as well as a medical helicopter that evacuated several people.

Another teacher ran in and told her to lock the door because there was an active shooter.

Sergio Caldera, a 17-year-old senior, told ABC News who were in chemistry class when they heard the shots.

“My teacher opened the door to see what was going on. Another teacher ran in and told her to close the door because there was an active shooter,” the young man told the media.

Caldera also said that they heard several screams while they huddled together for protection. and someone even knocked on the living room door several times to get them to open it.

At this time, according to ABC News, Several parents are trying to get to the school to find out about their children’s health following the attack at the school.

In a message posted on X, state Governor Brian P. Kemp said he had ordered all available state resources to respond to the incident.

“We will continue to work with local, state and federal partners as we gather information and best respond to this situation,” he said.

Following the incident, authorities ordered the closure of the high school and a “soft lockdown” of other county institutions.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden received a briefing from his National Security Adviser, Liz Sherwood-Randall, on the shooting, and his Administration “will continue to coordinate with federal, state and local officials” as more data is received.

Winder, a community about an hour outside of Atlanta, has a population of about 18,338 people, according to the Census Bureau.

*With Efe