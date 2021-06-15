A man on a paraglider lands on a football field in Munich ahead of the start of the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany. As a result, several people were injured. On Wednesday, June 16, reports The Washington Post…

The UEFA press service clarified that as a result of the incident, several people were injured and were taken to hospital.

“As a result of this act, which could have serious consequences for a huge number of those present, several people were injured, they are now in the hospital. Law enforcement agencies will take action, ”the message says.

The incident took place before the start of the match at the Allianz Arena. A paraglider who turned out to be an activist of the international environmental organization Greenpeace landed on the field. On his paraglider was the inscription: “Get rid of the oil! Greenpeace “, writes the site kp.ru… He almost crashed into the stands with spectators during the landing approach and was close to losing control of the parachute over the football field, into which he fell a few seconds later, the TV channel writes. “360”…

The intruder was taken away by the guards immediately after landing. It is clarified that the man received medical assistance near the field, writes RT…

The meeting ended with the victory of the French national team with a score of 1: 0. The team scored three points and took second place in Group F. The ball was scored into his own goal in the 20th minute of the match by the defender of the German national team Mats Hummels. He became the author of the first own goal of the German team at the European Championships.

In the second half, the French scored twice more goals into the opponent’s goal, but both times the goal was canceled, since the video assistance system for the referees recorded an offside position.

Earlier on June 15, the Portuguese national football team defeated the Hungarian team with a score of 3: 0 in the match of the first round of the group stage at Euro 2020.