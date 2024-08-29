The brawl, with shots and run-overs, began at the Palencia Fair, between stalls and carousels, and continued in the hospital. The National Police have arrested a man, who remains hospitalized, for running over several people at midnight on Thursday after an altercation between two clans in conflict at the Palencia Fairgrounds. The dispute involved several shots, one of which hit precisely the driver of the car that ran over several of those present between the attractions and stalls of the fairgrounds, which was sealed off and its activities suspended. Among those who required medical attention is another individual who was also shot, but not in danger, as well as three minor injuries from the fugitive’s run-over. Hours later there was another riot in the hospital between the relatives of the alleged perpetrator of the run-over and the injured.

The Palencia Government sub-delegation has reported in a statement that the emergency services received a call minutes before midnight on Wednesday to Thursday alerting of a “possible accident at the fairgrounds”. The first intervention of the Local Police served to transfer an injured person to a medical centre and to confirm that “several cars are involved”. Sources close to the case report that the participants are regular fairground workers and that one of the vehicles was a high-powered car with which the accused of the accident, who was shot, tried to flee after taking out several of his enemies. During the brawl several shots were fired from handguns, still to be determined whether “shotgun and/or pistol”, whose shells were collected to advance the investigations of the National Police. The shots and the violent scenes caused terror among the attendees minutes before the authorities sealed off the space to work on the facts and study the appropriate clues to solve what happened.

The violent situations continued shortly afterwards at the Río Carrión Hospital, where another altercation was witnessed “between several relatives of the possible aggressor and the injured”, since they were all sent there despite being separated to try to avoid the brawls that also took place at the health centre. The death toll, none of them fatal, amounts to two wounded by bullets, both out of danger. One of them remains under arrest in the hospital premises because he was hit when he was driving the vehicle that ran over at least three people, with minor injuries. A duty court in Palencia is coordinating the judicial management of the case once the National Police investigation is completed. After the first collection of shell casings and evidence, “the investigation is now really beginning at the scene of the incident” since “the rain and the lack of light have hindered the start of the proceedings before”.