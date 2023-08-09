A fire in a holiday home in the French municipality of Wintzenheim (near Colmar in Alsace) may have killed several people. Eleven victims are missing and most likely deceased. The house was rented by a Nancy organization that deals with people with disabilities.

“Unfortunately, there is not much doubt: all these people were present in the gîte and could not get out,” Christophe Marot, from the Haut-Rhin department, told journalists on the spot. The missing persons are an attendant and ten mildly mentally handicapped adults.

“Despite the quick and brave intervention of the fire brigade, there would be several victims,” ​​French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a tweet. Seventeen residents were saved. One of them was in bad shape, another person was in shock.

Renovated gite

In the middle of the morning, according to a photographer from the AFP news agency, firefighters were still extinguishing the fire with hoses, although the fire is under control. The roof has been destroyed by the flames and the charred wooden framework is visible on the first floor. According to the fire service, the building is an old barn renovated as a gîte with a floor space of 500 square meters, two floors and attic space, and the fire started on the ground floor.

The victims and missing are among a group of adults with disabilities from Nancy who were staying in a private holiday home next to a care home. The cause of the fire is not yet known. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced in a tweet that she will visit the disaster site.

