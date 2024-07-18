Home page World

A huge fire breaks out in a bar on an Adriatic beach. The flames also destroy surrounding buildings. Holidaymakers have to be evacuated.

Portorož – The fire broke out on Sunday morning (July 14) in a storage room in a bar in the Slovenian holiday resort of Portorož. The flames quickly spread to the entire 2000 square meter building complex on the beach. Adjacent shops were also damaged.

Adriatic beach evacuated: Five people injured in major fire in holiday resort

Due to the heavy smoke, the police immediately evacuated the Adriatic beach and the surrounding restaurants. It took hours for around 100 firefighters to bring the fire under control. As the regional news portal Regional Obala reported that the fire under the roof reached a temperature of 800 degrees at times. This must have taken a lot out of the emergency services. In addition, many holiday destinations are currently suffering from an oppressive heat wave.

A devastating fire has broken out in a resort on the Slovenian Adriatic coast. © Police Directorate Koper/Gasilska Brigada Koper

Five people were injured in the fire. Four firefighters were taken to hospital with smoke poisoning. A passerby also inhaled smoke and suffered burns to his feet. According to the Slovenian news agency STA The damage is estimated at around three million euros.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses are publishing numerous pictures and videos of the major fire in Slovenia. The images show a huge, dark cloud of smoke forming over the coast. A police drone video, on the other hand, gives an idea of ​​the extent of the damage. Buildings along the promenade are completely destroyed.

Was it arson? Owner speaks out after major fire in holiday resort

What caused the fire is still unclear. However, there is already speculation in the resort on the Slovenian Adriatic. How Regional Obala reported that the fire could have been set. Only recently there was a fight in the bar “Alaya” in which there were threats of arson. However, there was clear evidence of arson in a fire in Bavaria.

The owner of the building also expressed this suspicion. “We may never know for sure whether the fire was actually started,” Ante Guberac told the portal. It is a long way from the threat to the act. However, the building contractor considers it unlikely that there was a fault in the building’s pipes. In the part where the fire broke out, there is “no kitchen, no stove, practically nothing of the sort.”

Building complex unstable after fire: inspection still pending

Guberac is not only expecting significant income losses due to the loss of the premises. It will be particularly bad for the employees and tenants who will be left without income and jobs in the middle of the high season. That is why efforts are being made to find new premises within a year.

The fire is now under control. However, the building still poses a danger, the police stressed on Monday (July 14). “Due to the static instability of the building, it is currently not possible to carry out the inspection,” police officer Jure Griljc told the news agency STAAt least the beach is accessible again for holidaymakers and residents.

