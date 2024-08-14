Several people have suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation following a fire on Wednesday in a building on Avenida Mexico, in the Nou Llevant neighbourhood of Palma. According to the City Council of the capital of the Balearic Islands, the fire occurred on the third floor of a 13-storey building and started at around 4:00 p.m.

Six Palma Fire Brigade units, four ambulances and several Local Police units have been dispatched to the scene.

In the images broadcast by the regional television channel IB3, a large cloud of black smoke can be seen coming out of the building, surrounded by other buildings of lesser height.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed, and the smoke from the fire is affecting not only the third floor but also several of the upper floors. Firefighters report that the apartment has been badly damaged. The people in the building have been evacuated, several of whom suffered from smoke inhalation, and have been treated by the island’s emergency services.

The regional newspaper Breaking News The newspaper reported that one of the neighbours had to climb onto the outside of the window with his son in his arms waiting to be rescued by the firemen. The newspaper reports that two injured people were evacuated to the hospital, in addition to those poisoned by the smoke, who Mallorca Diary figure in 10.