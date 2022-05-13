Home page World

Of: Lucas Maier

At least five people died in an accident at a factory in Slovenia. The explosion gave them no “chance of survival”.

Ljubljana – In an explosion at a chemical plant in Slovenia at least five people died. Two other workers suffered severe burns in the accident on Thursday, as the hospital in Ljubljana announced on Friday. Initially, six deaths were reported.

The day before, a cistern had exploded in the factory, causing a major fire. The accident happened at the factory of resin producer Melamin in Kocevje, about 60 kilometers south of Ljubljana.

Slovenia: Workers had no chance to survive

The strength of the explosion “left them no chance of survival,” said Melamine boss Srecko Stefanic. The accident was caused by a “human error”. He did not give any further details. Five other workers were injured, one of whom is still in mortal danger, according to media reports.

Slovenia: Explosion at chemical plant kills at least six. © Peng Lijun/IMAGO

As a precaution, residents in nearby homes had been asked not to leave their homes. Photos showed columns of black smoke rising from the factory. According to the company’s website, which was founded in 1954, nearly 200 people work at the chemical plant. (AFP)