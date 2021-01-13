In Germany, several people vaccinated with the BioNTech / Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have contracted COVID-19. This was reported by the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, reports TASS…

It is noted that the infected lived in a nursing home in the German city of Hagen (federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia). As the representative of the city administration explained, immunity to COVID-19 is formed only 7-10 days after the first vaccination. In total, you need to give two injections of the vaccine. “During this time, you can get infected,” she said.

In December, eight employees of a nursing home in Germany mistakenly received a five-fold dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The wrong dose was given to seven women and one man, aged 38 to 54. They all work in a nursing home in Stralsund in northeastern Germany and have received the vaccine as a priority with the start of mass vaccinations in the country. It is noted that no serious side effects were found in the victims. However, four of them were hospitalized with mild symptoms.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Europe started on December 27. At the first stage, each of the countries of the European Union will be able to vaccinate less than five thousand people from priority populations.