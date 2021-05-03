B.Five people were killed in several avalanches in the French Alps. In the Ecrins massif southeast of Grenoble, three ski tourers had fatal accidents, the Gap public prosecutor said on Monday. The mountain guide and his two customers, a man and a woman, fell around 400 meters when the masses of snow dissolved at an altitude of 3700 meters.

According to local media, there was an increased avalanche warning level in the area. Regional President Renaud Muselier spoke on Twitter of a “tragedy” and expressed his condolences to the relatives.

In the Isère department on the Ailefroide massif, a group of four ski tourers was also caught in an avalanche when a slab of snow slid above two skiers. A 55-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were killed, another member of the group broke his arm, and the fourth member was uninjured.

A third avalanche went off near the village of Valjouffrey, according to a local media report, and hit three people, one of whom was seriously injured.

In France, the ski lifts are closed this season due to the corona pandemic. That is why other winter sports are very popular, and many inexperienced people are out and about on the slopes. Several people have had accidents in the Alps and the Pyrenees since the beginning of the year.