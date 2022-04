How did you feel about this matter?

Video of a Brooklyn resident, posted on Twitter, shows the police movement in search of the suspect| Photo: Reproduction Twitter

At least five people were shot and 13 injured at a subway station in New York on Tuesday morning, according to the Fire Department. Authorities also found unexploded ordnance at the site.

The shootings took place on 36th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, about 15 minutes by train from Manhattan. According to preliminary information released by the Associated Press, the suspect, who fled, would be a man wearing a construction vest and wearing a gas mask.

Images posted on social media show running and bloodied people lying on the floor of the station. Local authorities warned people to stay away from the area. Police are still investigating the motives for the attack.